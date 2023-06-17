Gleyber Torres is among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees meet at Fenway Park on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Reds May. 30 4.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 23 7.0 6 2 2 6 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 5.0 3 1 1 7 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 56 RBI.

He's slashed .243/.299/.502 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jun. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .252/.330/.421 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 65 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He has a slash line of .265/.342/.437 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.