Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .231 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.8% of them.
- In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.0% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.212
|.322
|OBP
|.301
|.390
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|29/12
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Richards (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
