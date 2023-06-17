Wings vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm (2-7), on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at College Park Center, go up against the Dallas Wings (5-5). The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wings vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-8)
|164
|-330
|+275
|BetMGM
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-400
|+280
Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Wings have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Storm have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- In the Wings' games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- In the Storm's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
