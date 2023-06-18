Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (39-32) and the Cincinnati Reds (36-35) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

The probable pitchers are Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 27 (55.1%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 21-13, a 61.8% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 17th in the majors with 314 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.32 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule