Astros vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (39-32) and the Cincinnati Reds (36-35) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.
The probable pitchers are Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.
Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Astros have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 27 (55.1%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 21-13, a 61.8% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 17th in the majors with 314 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros' 3.32 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 15
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 16
|Reds
|L 2-1
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|-
|J.P. France vs TBA
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Bobby Miller
