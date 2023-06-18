Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas in total hits (73) this season while batting .280 with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 19th in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 49 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (32.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (17.9%).
- He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 19.4%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.377
|OBP
|.299
|.512
|SLG
|.493
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|21
|38/15
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.02 ERA ranks 41st, 1.106 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
