After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 76 hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Lowe is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.8% of his games this season (53 of 69), with multiple hits 18 times (26.1%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (11.6%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has had an RBI in 30 games this season (43.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (49.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .294 AVG .259 .378 OBP .338 .500 SLG .374 16 XBH 11 6 HR 2 24 RBI 16 36/18 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings