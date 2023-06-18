The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 94 total home runs.

Texas' .454 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers have an MLB-leading .270 batting average.

Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring six runs per game (423 total runs).

The Rangers have a league-best .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (6-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.32 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, June 8, the right-hander tossed nine innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Gray is aiming to claim his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Gray will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray -

