How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 94 total home runs.
- Texas' .454 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have an MLB-leading .270 batting average.
- Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring six runs per game (423 total runs).
- The Rangers have a league-best .339 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.186).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (6-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.32 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, June 8, the right-hander tossed nine innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Gray is aiming to claim his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.
- Gray will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Kevin Gausman
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Trevor Richards
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Mike Clevinger
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Severino
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|-
