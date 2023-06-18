Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (43-27) will host Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-33) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, June 18, with a start time of 2:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.32 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (7-5, 4.02 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 40 times and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 2-4 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Blue Jays have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Corey Seager 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.