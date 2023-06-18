Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and others in the Texas Rangers-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-2) will make his 13th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks fourth, .950 WHIP ranks second, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 at Orioles May. 26 7.0 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Rockies May. 20 5.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Athletics May. 13 8.0 3 0 0 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 82 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.345/.466 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 27 walks and 55 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .260/.328/.481 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 96 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.343/.505 on the year.

Bichette will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with four doubles and an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 76 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.354/.437 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 17 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

