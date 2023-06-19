Monday's game between the Houston Astros (39-33) and the New York Mets (33-38) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-3) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (5-2) will get the nod for the Mets.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 27, or 54%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 46 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 25-21 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 321 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.35 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule