Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jacob Meyers (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 29 of 53 games this season (54.7%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (11.3%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven in a run in 13 games this year (24.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 53 games (37.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.185
|AVG
|.279
|.286
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|32/12
|K/BB
|24/4
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer (5-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
