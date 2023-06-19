Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Leody Taveras (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Banks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras leads Texas with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .302 with 17 walks and 35 runs scored.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 36 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.3%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (29.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (15.8%).
- He has scored in 27 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.283
|AVG
|.318
|.333
|OBP
|.377
|.478
|SLG
|.509
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|19/11
|4
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Banks gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of six appearances so far.
- He has a 3.86 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .220 against him over his six games this season.
