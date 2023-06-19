How to Watch the Rangers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
The Texas Rangers versus Chicago White Sox game on Monday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Andrew Vaughn.
Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 96 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.
- Texas has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 6.1 runs per game (434 total runs).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.193).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Heaney has six quality starts this season.
- Heaney enters the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Kevin Gausman
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Trevor Richards
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tanner Banks
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Severino
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
