The Texas Rangers versus Chicago White Sox game on Monday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Corey Seager and Andrew Vaughn.

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 96 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 6.1 runs per game (434 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.193).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Heaney has six quality starts this season.

Heaney enters the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Clarke Schmidt 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole

