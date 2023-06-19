The Texas Rangers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Andrew Vaughn and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (4-4) for his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 13 starts this season.

Heaney has made nine starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4 at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Rockies May. 21 6.0 6 1 0 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 83 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.342/.466 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 56 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .260/.332/.479 slash line so far this year.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI (62 total hits).

He's slashing .237/.320/.420 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 69 hits with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.311/.522 on the year.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

