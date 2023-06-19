Monday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (44-27) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (31-42) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound, while Tanner Banks (0-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 27 (65.9%) of those contests.

Texas is 22-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Texas leads MLB with 434 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule