Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (44-27) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (31-42) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound, while Tanner Banks (0-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 27 (65.9%) of those contests.
- Texas is 22-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Texas leads MLB with 434 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs -
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Trevor Richards
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Severino
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
