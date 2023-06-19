Monday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (44-27) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (31-42) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound, while Tanner Banks (0-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Rangers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 27 (65.9%) of those contests.
  • Texas is 22-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.
  • Texas leads MLB with 434 runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 14 Angels W 6-3 Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
June 15 Angels L 5-3 Nathan Eovaldi vs -
June 16 Blue Jays L 2-1 Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
June 17 Blue Jays W 4-2 Dane Dunning vs Trevor Richards
June 18 Blue Jays W 11-7 Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
June 19 @ White Sox - Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
June 20 @ White Sox - Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
June 21 @ White Sox - Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
June 23 @ Yankees - Dane Dunning vs Luis Severino
June 24 @ Yankees - Jon Gray vs Clarke Schmidt
June 25 @ Yankees - Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole

