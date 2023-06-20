Kyle Tucker and Pete Alonso are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the New York Mets play at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Valdez Stats

The Astros' Framber Valdez (6-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks third, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 72 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.355/.445 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 67 hits with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .242/.339/.386 slash line on the year.

Bregman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has recorded 54 hits with five doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .228/.322/.536 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 59 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .216/.295/.436 so far this season.

Lindor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 5 6 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.