Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .246.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 37), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has an RBI in 11 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.319
|AVG
|.164
|.397
|OBP
|.239
|.580
|SLG
|.295
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|17/7
|K/BB
|21/5
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
