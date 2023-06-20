After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Heim enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with two homers.

In 46 of 63 games this year (73.0%) Heim has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven in a run in 29 games this season (46.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (42.9%), including eight multi-run games (12.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .274 AVG .288 .325 OBP .344 .556 SLG .381 17 XBH 9 8 HR 1 29 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings