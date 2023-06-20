Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.445) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 45 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in nine games this year (12.7%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 28 games this season (39.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (35.2%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.370
|OBP
|.338
|.481
|SLG
|.405
|16
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|18/18
|K/BB
|21/14
|7
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Verlander (2-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
