Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (45-27) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 28, or 66.7%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Texas has won 17 of its 22 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas leads MLB with 439 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs -
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Trevor Richards
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|W 5-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Severino
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Michael Lorenzen
