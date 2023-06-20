Tuesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (45-27) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 28, or 66.7%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 17 of its 22 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 439 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule