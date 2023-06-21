On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 47 of 73 games this season (64.4%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (23.3%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has an RBI in 28 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .248 AVG .235 .343 OBP .331 .403 SLG .386 10 XBH 11 6 HR 4 22 RBI 20 23/20 K/BB 18/19 3 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings