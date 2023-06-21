Corey Seager and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI) against the White Sox.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .367 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Seager enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

In 81.0% of his games this season (34 of 42), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (40.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10 games this year (23.8%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 52.4% of his games this year, Seager has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 17 .398 AVG .324 .455 OBP .380 .735 SLG .549 19 XBH 10 7 HR 3 23 RBI 22 15/12 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings