Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks.

In 66.2% of his 68 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Pena has an RBI in 19 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 68 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .222 AVG .290 .296 OBP .326 .368 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 27/10 K/BB 36/5 6 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings