Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .264 with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|.220
|AVG
|.324
|.355
|OBP
|.342
|.400
|SLG
|.514
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|1
|12/10
|K/BB
|7/1
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (6-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.83 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
