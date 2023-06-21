Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the White Sox.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .297 with seven doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (22 of 35), with more than one hit six times (17.1%).
- In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (40.0%), including five games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.277
|AVG
|.315
|.382
|OBP
|.393
|.340
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/7
|K/BB
|15/7
|5
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech (3-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 41st in WHIP (1.269), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
