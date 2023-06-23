Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Dodgers on June 23, 2023
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros before their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .248/.341/.399 slash line so far this year.
- Bregman has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has collected 72 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.349/.433 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 96 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.406/.561 on the season.
- Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 16
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has collected 73 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .260/.359/.502 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.