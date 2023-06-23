The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .310 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.

In 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (32.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .372 AVG .247 .422 OBP .286 .628 SLG .419 12 XBH 9 6 HR 3 18 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 29/1 1 SB 3

