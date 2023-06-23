On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Pena has recorded a hit in 46 of 69 games this year (66.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.1%).

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had an RBI in 19 games this year (27.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 69 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .226 AVG .290 .307 OBP .326 .370 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 28/12 K/BB 36/5 7 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings