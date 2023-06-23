Jessica Pegula 2023 Viking International Eastbourne Odds
The Viking International Eastbourne is nearing the end in Eastbourne, United Kingdom, as Jessica Pegula readies for a quarterfinal versus Cori Gauff. Pegula has +500 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.
Pegula at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Pegula's Next Match
Pegula has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Gauff on Thursday, June 29 at 7:50 AM ET (after beating Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-2, 1-6, 6-3).
Pegula has current moneyline odds of +125 to win her next contest versus Gauff. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600
- US Open odds to win: +800
- Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +500
Pegula Stats
- Pegula is coming off a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory over No. 81-ranked Osorio Serrano in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Through 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pegula has won one title, and her record is 43-15.
- Pegula is 2-1 on grass over the past year.
- In her 58 matches over the past year, across all court types, Pegula has averaged 21.2 games.
- On grass, Pegula has played three matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.
- Pegula, over the past 12 months, has won 71% of her service games and 42.7% of her return games.
- On grass over the past year, Pegula has claimed 68.6% of her service games and 38.2% of her return games.
