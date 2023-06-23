Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (.537 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the White Sox.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .279 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Heim has gotten at least one hit in 72.3% of his games this year (47 of 65), with more than one hit 19 times (29.2%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (15.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 46.2% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.274
|AVG
|.283
|.325
|OBP
|.336
|.556
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|29
|RBI
|25
|26/8
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.65 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
