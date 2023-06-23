Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .256 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|.208
|AVG
|.324
|.358
|OBP
|.342
|.377
|SLG
|.514
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|1
|12/12
|K/BB
|7/1
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
