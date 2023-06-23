Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .433, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 45 of 73 games this year (61.6%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (30.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 73), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with more than one RBI 11 times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .275 AVG .273 .358 OBP .338 .458 SLG .405 16 XBH 8 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 18/19 K/BB 21/14 8 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings