Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Mets.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .292 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Dubon has recorded a hit in 44 of 58 games this season (75.9%), including 19 multi-hit games (32.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.2% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (22.4%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 30 games this year (51.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .270 AVG .311 .284 OBP .344 .351 SLG .459 7 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 13/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings