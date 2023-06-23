Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Mets.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .292 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Dubon has recorded a hit in 44 of 58 games this season (75.9%), including 19 multi-hit games (32.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.2% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (22.4%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (51.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.270
|AVG
|.311
|.284
|OBP
|.344
|.351
|SLG
|.459
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|13/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
