The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .254 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Garver has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 4 .298 AVG .083 .353 OBP .214 .574 SLG .083 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 1 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings