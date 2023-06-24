Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 74 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .261 with 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), with at least two hits 18 times (24.3%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has had an RBI in 33 games this year (44.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.294
|AVG
|.231
|.368
|OBP
|.297
|.581
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|26
|34/15
|K/BB
|48/15
|2
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
