Ashleigh Buhai is in 49th place, with a score of +4, following the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to place a bet on Ashleigh Buhai at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ashleigh Buhai Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Buhai has finished under par 12 times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Over her last 17 rounds, Buhai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Buhai has finished atop the leaderboard once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in her past five events.

Buhai has finished within three shots of the leader in three of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Buhai has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -6 264 2 18 3 7 $2.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Buhai has had an average finish of 35th in her past two appearances at this tournament.

In her last two attempts at this event, she's made the cut every time.

Buhai finished 49th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 403 yards longer than the 6,621-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Courses that Buhai has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,544 yards, 77 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Buhai's Last Time Out

Buhai was in the 97th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 43rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.09).

Buhai shot better than 92% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.40 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Buhai carded a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Buhai carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Buhai had an equal number of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent competition, Buhai had a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Buhai ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 11 of the 20 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Buhai finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Buhai Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Buhai's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.