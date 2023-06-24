Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) going head to head against the Houston Astros (41-35) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-1) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
  • The previous 10 Astros games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
  • The Astros have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).
  • The Astros have pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 18 Reds L 9-7 Ronel Blanco vs Luke Weaver
June 19 Mets L 11-1 Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
June 20 Mets W 4-2 Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
June 21 Mets W 10-8 Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
June 23 @ Dodgers L 3-2 J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
June 24 @ Dodgers - Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
June 25 @ Dodgers - Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
June 27 @ Cardinals - Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
June 28 @ Cardinals - Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
June 29 @ Cardinals - J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas
June 30 @ Rangers - Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.