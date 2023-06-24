Freddie Freeman and Alex Bregman will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 87 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Houston has scored 338 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.257 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Blanco has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi

