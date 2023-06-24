Bligh Madris makes his season debut when the Houston Astros square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bobby Miller at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

  • Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Madris had a base hit in 15 of 39 games last year (38.5%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (7.7%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one home run.
  • Madris picked up an RBI in four of 39 games last season (10.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In nine of 39 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 15
.145 AVG .227
.213 OBP .292
.232 SLG .318
4 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
20/6 K/BB 11/4
2 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Miller (3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.83 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to his opponents.
