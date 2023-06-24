Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Bligh Madris makes his season debut when the Houston Astros square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bobby Miller at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)
- Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Madris had a base hit in 15 of 39 games last year (38.5%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (7.7%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one home run.
- Madris picked up an RBI in four of 39 games last season (10.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In nine of 39 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.145
|AVG
|.227
|.213
|OBP
|.292
|.232
|SLG
|.318
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/4
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.83 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to his opponents.
