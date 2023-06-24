The Chicago Cubs (36-38) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) to open a two-game series at London Stadium, with first pitch at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday. The Cubs are on the back of a series victory over the Pirates, and the Cardinals a series win over the Nationals.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (7-2) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-1).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (7-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-1, 5.56 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (7-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.71 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 13 games.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Steele has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 105 home runs, sixth in the league.

The Cardinals have gone 7-for-23 with a triple and three RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-1) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over eight games this season, the 41-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.

Wainwright has recorded one quality start this year.

Wainwright is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

