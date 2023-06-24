Mitch Garver -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .266.
  • Garver has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 5
.298 AVG .176
.353 OBP .263
.574 SLG .176
7 XBH 0
3 HR 0
11 RBI 2
16/4 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Severino (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
