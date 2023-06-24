Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.449 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Yankees Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Yankees
|Rangers vs Yankees Odds
|Rangers vs Yankees Prediction
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 during his last games.
- In 57 of 74 games this year (77.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 31 games this season (41.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.286
|AVG
|.263
|.373
|OBP
|.362
|.486
|SLG
|.375
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|17
|36/19
|K/BB
|36/23
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.