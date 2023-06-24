Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (47-28) and New York Yankees (41-35) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (6-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-2) for the Yankees.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 29 (65.9%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 22-8, a 73.3% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 455 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Rangers Schedule