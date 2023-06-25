Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Dodgers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .249 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this season (49 of 76), with multiple hits 19 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (39.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.260
|AVG
|.237
|.350
|OBP
|.338
|.409
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|24
|24/20
|K/BB
|18/21
|4
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .168 batting average against him.
