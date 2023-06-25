Astros vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) matching up with the Houston Astros (41-36) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.
- The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Houston scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (345 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Astros have a 3.56 ERA as a team, best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Andrew Heaney
