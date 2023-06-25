Hunter Brown will start for the Houston Astros in the final of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 88 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 345 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.56.

The Astros have a combined 1.259 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (6-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney

