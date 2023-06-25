Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Alex Bregman, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .249/.344/.410 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has recorded 74 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.355/.442 on the season.

Tucker enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .125 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (4-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 18 5.2 6 7 7 7 3 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 6.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hunter Brown's player props with BetMGM.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .319/.399/.548 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 74 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .257/.353/.503 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.