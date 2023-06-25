The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.069 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 30 of 56 games this year (53.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (17.9%).

He has homered in six games this year (10.7%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 23.2% of his games this year, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .173 AVG .281 .277 OBP .340 .327 SLG .449 7 XBH 10 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 25/5 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings