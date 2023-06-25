Nate Lowe and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
  • Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.0% of his games this season (57 of 75), with more than one hit 18 times (24.0%).
  • Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (10.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.3% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 39
.286 AVG .258
.373 OBP .359
.486 SLG .368
16 XBH 12
6 HR 2
24 RBI 17
36/19 K/BB 38/24
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Yankees will send Cole (8-1) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
