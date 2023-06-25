Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the Texas Rangers (47-29) taking on the New York Yankees (42-35) at 1:35 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (8-1) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (9-3).

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The past 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.

This year, Texas has won nine of 20 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas has the most productive offense in the majors, scoring six runs per game (455 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

